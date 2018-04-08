Gardiner set up two goals Saturday in a 4-2 win over Montreal.

He really picked up the pace in the last couple weeks and delivered his first 50-plus point season (52). Gardiner has one more year on a contract that pays him a team-bargain $4.05 million. That number will jump if he can replicate this year's exploits in 2018-19.

