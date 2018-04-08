Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Finishes strong to top 50 points
Gardiner set up two goals Saturday in a 4-2 win over Montreal.
He really picked up the pace in the last couple weeks and delivered his first 50-plus point season (52). Gardiner has one more year on a contract that pays him a team-bargain $4.05 million. That number will jump if he can replicate this year's exploits in 2018-19.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Sets new career mark in scoring•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Will play Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Sits out practice Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Suffers spasms in leg•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Continues strong offensive stretch•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...