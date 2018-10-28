Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Gets first goal of season
Gardiner notched his first goal of the season Saturday in a 3-2 win over the Jets.
His production has been modest by Leafs standards -- seven points in 11 games. Most of it has come at even strength. Gardiner has just a single power-play point, which is a stark contrast to last season when over 30 percent of his output came with the man advantage. That alters Gardiner's value and it will likely stay that way over the course of the season. Smart owners will try to leverage a deal now if they can. You need multi-categorical production from a guy of his profile.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Two helpers in win over Kings•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Scores twice against Red Wings•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Returns to ice•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Still gone Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Away from team for personal reasons•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Takes blame for Game 7 loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.