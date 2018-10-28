Gardiner notched his first goal of the season Saturday in a 3-2 win over the Jets.

His production has been modest by Leafs standards -- seven points in 11 games. Most of it has come at even strength. Gardiner has just a single power-play point, which is a stark contrast to last season when over 30 percent of his output came with the man advantage. That alters Gardiner's value and it will likely stay that way over the course of the season. Smart owners will try to leverage a deal now if they can. You need multi-categorical production from a guy of his profile.