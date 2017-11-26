Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Gets just second goal of season
Gardiner scored his second goal of the season Saturday in a 4-2 loss to the Capitals.
Much more was expected of Gardiner this season, at least from a fantasy perspective. Instead of building on his 43-point high water mark from last season, Gardiner has taken a bit of a step back. He's still on pace to finish in the mid-30 point range, but that's not where you drafted him. Hopefully, his three points in his last two games are the start of an offensive uptick.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Collects two assists in victory•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Receives most ice time Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Gets power-play helper•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Will skate with Nikita Zaitsev this season•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Two assists in road win•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Contributes two points•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...