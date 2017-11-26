Gardiner scored his second goal of the season Saturday in a 4-2 loss to the Capitals.

Much more was expected of Gardiner this season, at least from a fantasy perspective. Instead of building on his 43-point high water mark from last season, Gardiner has taken a bit of a step back. He's still on pace to finish in the mid-30 point range, but that's not where you drafted him. Hopefully, his three points in his last two games are the start of an offensive uptick.