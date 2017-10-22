Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Gets power-play helper
Gardiner has an assist in each of his last two games and four helpers in eight games this season.
One of the helpers came on the power play. Gardiner's success last year included a good chunk of production with the man advantage. Gardiner hasn't had that time or success yet this season.
