Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Hears boos during loss
Gardner heard boos from hometown fans Monday in a 6-3 loss to Colorado.
It was his second-straight sloppy outing. But Monday, he was outworked and outmuscled by the Avs Carl Soderberg, who stripped the defender of the puck and netted a nifty shorthanded marker. Gardiner doesn't deserve the boos -- it was just a gaffe. But fans have not forgiven his massive brain fart in Game 7 against Boston last playoffs and they see him as a liability. That doesn't diminish his fantasy value ... unless his confidence is shaken by the fan fury.
