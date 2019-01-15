Gardner heard boos from hometown fans Monday in a 6-3 loss to Colorado.

It was his second-straight sloppy outing. But Monday, he was outworked and outmuscled by the Avs Carl Soderberg, who stripped the defender of the puck and netted a nifty shorthanded marker. Gardiner doesn't deserve the boos -- it was just a gaffe. But fans have not forgiven his massive brain fart in Game 7 against Boston last playoffs and they see him as a liability. That doesn't diminish his fantasy value ... unless his confidence is shaken by the fan fury.