Head coach Mike Babcock hopes that Gardiner (back) will play two games before the end of the regular season, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.

This would mean that Toronto is hoping Gardiner will return for Thursday's game against Tampa Bay and would likely dress seven defensemen. The Minnesota native hasn't played since Feb. 25, but returned to skating March 22 and practiced in a non-contact jersey March 25. Regardless, Toronto undoubtedly is hoping for Gardiner to return for the playoffs.