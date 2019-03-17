Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Just not progressing
Gardiner (back) is not progressing as quickly as hoped, reports Sportsnet.ca.
Bad news for the Leafs and fantasy owners. Gardiner, who has been out since Feb. 25, has not resumed skating. With three weeks left, he's not likely to contribute to your fantasy season.
