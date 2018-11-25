Gardiner has just two points in his last 10 games for the Maple Leafs and hasn't scored a goal in almost a month.

Gardiner has just 10 points this season and that includes just a single goal. In 24 games. He is coming off a 52-point season and 95 points in his last two years. So this year, Gardiner is seriously underperforming, at least offensively. And that seems hard to do on such an offensive team. There's a chance he can rebound, but for now, he's bench worthy.