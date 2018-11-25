Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Not part of powerful offense
Gardiner has just two points in his last 10 games for the Maple Leafs and hasn't scored a goal in almost a month.
Gardiner has just 10 points this season and that includes just a single goal. In 24 games. He is coming off a 52-point season and 95 points in his last two years. So this year, Gardiner is seriously underperforming, at least offensively. And that seems hard to do on such an offensive team. There's a chance he can rebound, but for now, he's bench worthy.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Gets first goal of season•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Two helpers in win over Kings•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Scores twice against Red Wings•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Returns to ice•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Still gone Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Away from team for personal reasons•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...