Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Pacing toward another 50-pt season
Gardiner's assist Sunday against the Red Wings gave him 20 for the sixth consecutive year as a Maple Leaf.
Gardiner faces a lot of criticism in the Toronto marketplace after his complete meltdown in Game 7 against Boston last spring. But it remains clear that he'd be a top-four defender on any squad and he's on track to come close to 50 points this season. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, Gardiner's value has declined because he's producing almost exclusively at even strength. There are too many studs in Toronto for him to earn top-unit time.
