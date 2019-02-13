Gardiner skated with Travis Dermott, not Nikita Zaitsev, at practice on Wednesday.

Gardiner has alternated good and bad play, so putting him down on the third pairing could be a way to diminish the team's exposure when he does something bad. Or it could just be an experiment that doesn't last beyond Wednesday. Gardiner is struggling through a period of depressed output -- he has just six assists in his last 20 games. And he hasn't scored a goal since Dec. 4. Maybe this jolts his game back to life.