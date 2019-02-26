Gardiner (back) is considered questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Oilers, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Gardiner is once again dealing with the back spasms that were bothering him prior to the All-Star break. Back issues are notoriously tricky and easy to aggravate, so Toronto will undoubtedly proceed with extreme caution to ensure Gardiner is as close to 100 percent as possible once postseason play gets underway. Another update on the 28-year-old blueliner's status should surface prior to puck drop Wednesday evening.