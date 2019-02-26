Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Questionable against Edmonton
Gardiner (back) is considered questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Oilers, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Gardiner is once again dealing with the back spasms that were bothering him prior to the All-Star break. Back issues are notoriously tricky and easy to aggravate, so Toronto will undoubtedly proceed with extreme caution to ensure Gardiner is as close to 100 percent as possible once postseason play gets underway. Another update on the 28-year-old blueliner's status should surface prior to puck drop Wednesday evening.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Back in tow•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Questionable against Montreal•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Practices on third pair Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Two assists snap sluggish play•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Suiting up Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Aiming to return Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...