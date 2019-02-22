Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Questionable against Montreal
Gardiner (undisclosed) is considered questionable for Saturday's matchup with Montreal, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.
Gardiner missed Friday's morning skate due to an undisclosed issue, leaving his status for Saturday's contest up in the air. If Gardiner's unable to go, Igor Ozhiganov or Justin Holl will draw into the lineup against the Canadiens.
