Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Receives most ice time Wednesday
Gardiner recorded a shot on goal and had two takeaways in a team-high 26:21 of ice time Wednesday against the Panthers.
Gardiner has been quiet of late on the scoresheet, only notching two assists in his last 12 games. Still, the Minneapolis native has averaged 22:21 of ice time and 2:30 of power-play time, and with Toronto currently fourth in the NHL in goals scored (3.48 per game), Gardiner has a good shot at hitting the 30-point plateau for the third straight season.
