Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Returns to ice
Gardiner (personal) skated for the second straight day Thursday, putting him on track to possibly draw into Friday's preseason home game against the Sabres, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
Gardiner was away from the team for the birth of his son earlier this week. He'll be looking for a clean hockey slate after posting an egregious minus-5 rating in Game 7 against the Bruins in Round 1 of the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs, but it shouldn't be lost on fantasy owners that he achieved a career-high 47 assists and 52 points and 103 blocked shots during the regular season.
More News
