Gardiner (back) will not suit up against the Oilers on Wednesday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

The fact that coach Mike Babcock is expecting the team to make some sort of announcement regarding Gardiner's status doesn't bode well for his injury being a short-term issue. While we await additional news regarding the Minnesota native's healthy, the club will slot Igor Ozhiganov into the third pairing, though Justin Holl could also get a look down the stretch.