Gardiner scored a pair of goals and recorded five shots on net in a 6-2 preseason victory over the Maple Leafs on Friday.

After all the elite defensemen options are gone, owners would be wise to give Gardiner a real look. Each of the last two seasons, he has played every game and set a new career high in points. Last season, he posted five goals and 52 points despite recording a career-low 3.8 shooting percentage. If he has more puck luck in 2018-19, Gardiner could register between 8-10 goals and in the neighborhood of 55 points. Scoring twice Friday is a great sign that the puck luck is coming.