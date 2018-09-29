Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Scores twice against Red Wings
Gardiner scored a pair of goals and recorded five shots on net in a 6-2 preseason victory over the Maple Leafs on Friday.
After all the elite defensemen options are gone, owners would be wise to give Gardiner a real look. Each of the last two seasons, he has played every game and set a new career high in points. Last season, he posted five goals and 52 points despite recording a career-low 3.8 shooting percentage. If he has more puck luck in 2018-19, Gardiner could register between 8-10 goals and in the neighborhood of 55 points. Scoring twice Friday is a great sign that the puck luck is coming.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Returns to ice•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Still gone Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Away from team for personal reasons•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Takes blame for Game 7 loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Bags apple in Game 5•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Finishes strong to top 50 points•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...