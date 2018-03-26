Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Sets new career mark in scoring
Gardiner picked up a goal Thursday against the Predators and has four points (one goal, three assists) in his last six games.
Gardiner is among the league's scoring leaders from the blue line in five-on-five play. The goal gave him 44 points, a new career mark. And with a handful of games left, Gardiner could flirt with close to 50 this season.
