Gardiner picked up a goal Thursday against the Predators and has four points (one goal, three assists) in his last six games.

Gardiner is among the league's scoring leaders from the blue line in five-on-five play. The goal gave him 44 points, a new career mark. And with a handful of games left, Gardiner could flirt with close to 50 this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories