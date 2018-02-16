Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Sits out practice Friday
Gardiner (spasms) didn't practice Friday and his status for Saturday's game against the Penguins is unclear, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
The 27-year-old blueliner has compiled four goals, 35 points and 77 blocked shots while averaging 22:35 through 59 games. Gardiner is in danger of missing his first game since the 2015-16 season, and if he does, expect Connor Carrick to slot in his place. Expect an update after Saturday's morning skate.
