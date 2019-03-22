Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Skates Friday
Gardiner (back) took the ice ahead of Friday's practice session, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.
While Gardiner wasn't able to take part in practice, the fact that he is at least back on the ice is a step in the right direction. The blueliner should probably still be considered week-to-week at this point and the team hasn't provided any additional details on when he might be ready to return. In the meantime, Igor Ozhiganov and Justin Holl figure to slot in as the third pairing.
