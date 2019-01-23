Gardiner (back) is expected to slot back into the lineup against the Capitals on Wednesday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Gardiner is not only bogged down in a four-game goal drought, but also hasn't scored a goal in his previous 19 outing, his last tally coming Dec. 4 versus Buffalo. The much maligned defenseman should retake his spot on the second pairing with Nikita Zaitsev, as well as resume his role on the power play.

