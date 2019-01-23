Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Slated to play Wednesday
Gardiner (back) is expected to slot back into the lineup against the Capitals on Wednesday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Gardiner is not only bogged down in a four-game goal drought, but also hasn't scored a goal in his previous 19 outing, his last tally coming Dec. 4 versus Buffalo. The much maligned defenseman should retake his spot on the second pairing with Nikita Zaitsev, as well as resume his role on the power play.
