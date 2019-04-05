Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Slow to get timing back
Gardiner (back) played 16:51 Thursday in a 3-1 loss to the Lightning in his return from injury.
Gardiner's confidence grew as the game wore on. His timing was a bit off, but thankfully he has another game to settle things before the playoffs begin. Gardiner played 1:32 on the power play and while he didn't pick up a point, he blocked one shot and laid one hit. The Leafs are considerably better with him in the lineup and his absence may have actually increased his offseason free agent value. For now, Gardiner will play Saturday to get his timing better and then work to atone for a bad Game 7 against the Bruins in last year's playoffs.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Back in tow•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Hoping to play Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Wearing non-contact sweater•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Skates Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Just not progressing•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Status quo with injury timeline•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...