Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Status quo with injury timeline
Gardiner (back) remains week-to-week, Michael Traikos of Postmedia reports.
Gardiner reportedly is dealing with two separate injuries, but the only that's been specified is a back issue that surfaced in late January. Despite the defenseman having missed the past four games, Gardiner is not on injured reserve, as more roster flexibility was afforded to teams following the trade deadline.
