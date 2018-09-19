Gardiner (personal) will remain away from the team Wednesday due to the birth of his son, Mike Augello of Sporting News-Canada reports.

Gardiner skipped Tuesday's affair for the very same reason, so it shouldn't be a surprise that he will remain away from the team for a game just a day later. Given that it's his first child and the team is still in the preseason, there's a chance Gardiner will spend a little more time away before returning, though no timeline has been set at this point. He should rejoin the lineup when he rejoins his teammates.