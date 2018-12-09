Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Suddenly surging
Gardiner delivered two more assists Saturday in a 6-3 loss to Boston.
Gardiner has a four-game, seven-point streak on the go. Maybe his game really is waking up after such a slow start. The Leafs sure hope so. Take advantage.
