Coach Mike Babcock relayed after Wednesday's game that Gardiner was suffering from muscle spasms in his leg and the training staff wouldn't allow him to return, Chris Johnston of Hockey Night in Canada reports.

Gardiner's reportedly was dealing with the issues prior to the contest but thought he could tough it out. That was not the case and could leave his status for Saturday's matchup in question if they don't subside over the next couple of days. Look for further updates regarding his status prior to the team embarking on a two-game weekend road trip.