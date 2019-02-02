Gardiner (back) will play in Friday's game versus the Red Wings, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Gardiner watched the final two games before the All-Star break from the press box, but he's ready to fit back into the second pairing. Gardiner has been an effective puck distributor this season with 22 assists in 47 games, but he has fired just 57 shots on net in that span, which has blossomed into just two goals.