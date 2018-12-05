Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Tacks on two points
Gardiner scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's win over the Sabres.
With just 10 second remaining in the second period, Gardiner abandoned the blue line and dashed toward the net where he received a no-look pass from John Tavares that he sent home. He later collected an assist on Auston Matthews' spectacular game-winner. It has been a down season for Gardiner, as he has just 13 points in 28 games.
