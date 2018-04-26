Gardiner produced a power-play assist but went minus-5 as the Maple Leafs were eliminated by the Bruins in Game 7 on Wednesday. "It's just not good enough, especially in a game like this," said the defenseman in a report by Sportsnet. "It's the most important game of the season, and I didn't show up, so... there's not much you can say really."

The Bruins obviously had very little trouble exposing Gardiner's mistakes in this contest, but the Minnesota native owned up to his poor play and it'll be difficult for him to not learn from the experience. Gardiner notched a career-high 47 assists and 52 points to complement one goal and 14 helpers on the power play during the regular season, but with only one year left on his contract before he'll be an unrestricted free agent, there's not much time for him to avenge for his critical Game 7 loss -- at least in Toronto.