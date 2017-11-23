Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Team high 26:21 of ice time
Gardiner threw one shot on the net and had two takeaways in 26:21 of ice time in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss to Florida.
Gardiner has been quiet of late on the scoresheet, only notching two assists in his last 12 games. Still, the Minneapolis native has been averaging 22:21 of ice time and 2:30 of power-play time, and with Toronto currently fourth in the NHL for goals scored per game (3.48), Gardiner has a good shot at hitting the 30-point plateau for the third straight season.
