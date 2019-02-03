Gardiner (back) set up two goals in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

The rest must have helped -- he had sat out two games prior to the All-Star break. Gardiner is a solid fantasy contributor, but he had just a single assist in his previous 10 games. He'll want to put on a show as the Leafs head toward the postseason, as he's a free agent this summer. And given salary cap issues in Toronto, Gardiner will likely be inking a new deal in another city.