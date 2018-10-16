Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Two helpers in win over Kings
Gardiner picked up two assists, one on the power play, while adding two shots, a hit and a plus-1 rating in Monday's 4-1 win over the Kings.
The 28-year-old is off to a flying start, racking up six points (all helpers) in seven games. The addition of John Tavares has bumped Gardiner off the Leafs' top power-play unit, which could make it tough for him to record double-digit PP points for the fourth straight season, but for now Toronto's high-octane offense is more than making up for any lost ice time with the man advantage.
