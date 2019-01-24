Gardiner (back) will not dress for Wednesday's game against the Capitals, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

With the All-Star break on tap, it appears the Leafs' coaching staff will play it safe with the blueliner, allowing him another week-plus of rest. He seems a good bet to rejoin the action to open the second half Feb. 1 against the Red Wings.

