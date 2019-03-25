Gardiner (back) skated in a non-contact jersey at Monday's game-day skate, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.

Considering Gardiner hasn't been cleared for contact, he won't be suiting up versus the Panthers on Monday. It will be the 14th game on the shelf for the defenseman due to his back issue. The Minnesota native remains without a specific timeline for his return, but will no doubt be hoping to be ready for the playoffs. Justin Holl figures to continue filling out the blue line in Gardiner's absence.