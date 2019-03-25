Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Wearing non-contact sweater
Gardiner (back) skated in a non-contact jersey at Monday's game-day skate, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.
Considering Gardiner hasn't been cleared for contact, he won't be suiting up versus the Panthers on Monday. It will be the 14th game on the shelf for the defenseman due to his back issue. The Minnesota native remains without a specific timeline for his return, but will no doubt be hoping to be ready for the playoffs. Justin Holl figures to continue filling out the blue line in Gardiner's absence.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Skates Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Just not progressing•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Status quo with injury timeline•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Week-to-week with back injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Questionable against Edmonton•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...