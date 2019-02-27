Gardiner (back) is considered week-to-week.

Gardiner has been dealing with back spasms for much of the 2018-19 campaign, so it appears as though the Maple Leafs have decided to shut him down for awhile in order to ensure he'll be as close to 100 percent as possible once the playoffs get underway. Igor Ozhiganov will likely have a permanent spot in Toronto's lineup until Gardiner is cleared to return.