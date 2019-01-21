Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Will not practice Monday
Gardiner (back spasms) will miss Monday's practice and his status for Wednesday's game against Washington remains "unclear", Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
Gardiner will sit out Monday's practice, and a decision on his status for Wednesday's game at home versus Washington is expected to be made Tuesday. While nothing has been made official, it would be surprising to see Gardiner suit up Wednesday with the All-Star break right around the corner. Toronto will likely keep him out until after the break, though check back Tuesday for confirmation.
