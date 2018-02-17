Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Will play Saturday
Gardiner (leg spasms) will participate in Saturday's matchup against the Penguins, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
Gardiner departed Wednesday's game against the Blue Jackets prematurely due to the leg spasms, but he won't miss any additional action because of the issue. The blueliner continues to serve as a major distributor for the Maple Leafs this season, racking up 31 assists to go along with his four goals through 59 games this season. His availability likely boots Connor Carrick from the lineup once again.
