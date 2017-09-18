Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Will skate with Nikita Zaitsev this season
Gardiner will be paired with Nikita Zaitsev this season, reports the Toronto Sun.
The arrival of Ron Hainsey has allowed the Leafs to put the veteran with Morgan Rielly. "We thought Zaitsev and Jake Gardiner played really well together (but) didn't think Zaitsev and Rielly were a match made in heaven for whatever reason," coach Mike Babcock said of last season. "We're just going to see where it goes. Right now, it gives us two really good pairs." Gardiner could establish new marks in offense if the duo sticks for the whole season.
