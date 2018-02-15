Play

Gardiner will not rejoin the action Wednesday against the Blue Jackets due to a lower-body injury.

Gardiner's absence could be a major concern for the Maple Leafs if it extends beyond Wednesday's matchup. More information on his injury and status moving forward should surface in the coming days, but Toronto will be forced to roll with just five blueliners for the remainder of the game.

