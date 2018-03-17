Marchment signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Kristen Shilton of TSN Sports reports.

Marchment has stuck around with the Maple Leafs on an AHL deal for a while now and has been rewarded for his patience with an entry-level contract. The 22-year-old pivot owns 42 points (14 goals, 28 assists) over 61 games in the ECHL this season.