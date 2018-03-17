Maple Leafs' Jake Marchment: Inks entry-level contract
Marchment signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Kristen Shilton of TSN Sports reports.
Marchment has stuck around with the Maple Leafs on an AHL deal for a while now and has been rewarded for his patience with an entry-level contract. The 22-year-old pivot owns 42 points (14 goals, 28 assists) over 61 games in the ECHL this season.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...