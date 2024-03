McCabe (illness) will be in the lineup to face Boston on Thursday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

McCabe will return to action after missing just one game due to an illness. In his last eight outings, the defenseman has registered one goal on five shots, two assists and 27 hits while averaging 22:12 of ice time. McCabe figures to replace William Lagesson on the blue line, though Simon Benoit could also be in danger of losing his spot.