McCabe scored an empty-net goal on his only shot in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Nearing the end of the third period, McCabe risked icing the puck when he shot the biscuit 180 feet down the ice with Seattle hosting an empty net in their end. He ended up hitting the center of the net to put the game away for the Maple Leafs. McCabe also got into a tilt with Brandon Tanev in the first period that put him in the penalty box for five minutes. With the empty-net goal, the 30-year old has already tied the most goals in his career with four and with 17 total points on the year he looks to surpass the most points he's had in a season when he gained 22 in Chicago in 2021-22.