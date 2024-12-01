McCabe won't return to Saturday's tilt against Tampa Bay after sustaining an upper-body injury.

Toronto got Matthew Knies (upper body) and Auston Matthews (upper body) back Saturday, but Bobby McMann suffered a lower-body injury Wednesday and now McCabe is hurt too, so it seems Toronto's health problems aren't easing up. Going into Saturday's game, McCabe had five assists, 21 PIM, 19 shots, 50 hits and 46 blocks in 22 outings while averaging 21:47 of ice time. If McCabe misses Monday's game against Chicago, then Jani Hakanpaa might draw into the lineup.