McCabe (upper body) is reportedly fine and shouldn't miss any time, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
It's a fortunate break for the Maple Leafs, who have dealt with injuries for most of November, although their defense has been mostly unscathed. If McCabe sits out a game, Jani Hakanpaa or Philippe Myers could enter Monday's lineup against Chicago.
