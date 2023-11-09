McCabe (groin) will be a game-time decision versus Calgary on Friday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

McCabe took part in Thursday's practice session but hasn't been given the all-clear to suit up against the Flames. Additionally, it looks like McCabe's potential return could see John Klingberg serving as a healthy scratch. In his seven games this season, McCabe has failed to get onto the scoresheet and has managed just six shots on net.