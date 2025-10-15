McCabe scored a goal, dished an assist, logged three hits, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

McCabe opened the scoring at 8:42 of the first period and then helped out on a William Nylander empty-netter late in the third. These were McCabe's first two points of the season, but he's been as reliable as ever in his own zone. He's posted a plus-6 rating, eight blocks and six hits to provide decent non-scoring production. McCabe looks to be a lock for top-four minutes as a shutdown blueliner. He's topped 20 points in each of the last four seasons, which gives him appeal in deeper fantasy formats.