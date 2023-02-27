McCabe was traded to Toronto on Monday, along with Sam Lafferty and a pair of fifth-round picks, in a swap with Chicago for Joey Anderson, Pavel Gogolev, a 2025 first-round selection and a 2026 second-round pick.

McCabe is poised to set a new personal best this season having tallied 20 points in 55 games with Chicago and needing just three more points to surpass his 2021-22 season total. The addition of McCabe will give the Leafs a very crowded blue line and could see Rasmus Sandin relegated to a spot on the bench.