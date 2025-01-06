McCabe (upper body) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game versus the Flyers.
McCabe logged seven PIM and one hit in 7:12 of ice time before exiting Sunday's contest. The left-shot blueliner appeared to have suffered an injury after fighting Philadelphia's Garnet Hathaway late in the first period. McCabe should be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's rematch against the Flyers.
