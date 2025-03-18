McCabe recorded two shots on goal, two blocks and one hit in 21:34 of ice time during Monday's 6-3 win against the Flames.

McCabe led all Maple Leafs skaters in ice time Monday (21:34), but that was mostly due to the amount of time Toronto spent shorthanded. The Leafs allowed four power plays and Calgary didn't score on any of them in part because of the work the 31-year-old did shorthanded, out there for over four of the eight minutes on the kill. Unfortunately, shorthanded prowess doesn't necessarily translate to fantasy relevance and with no points in seven games, McCabe doesn't really warrant much fantasy consideration.