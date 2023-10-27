McCabe (lower body) pulled something on his first shift Thursday versus the Stars and may miss Saturday's game against the Predators, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

McCabe played just 10 seconds in Thursday's contest. If he's ultimately unable to play Saturday, the Maple Leafs will need to make some moves to get another defenseman on the NHL roster. Mark Giordano and John Klingberg would likely also see more minutes to cover any potential absence for McCabe.