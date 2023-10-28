McCabe (groin) won't play Saturday against Nashville, though his MRI results were the "best-case scenario" according to coach Sheldon Keefe, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

While McCabe won't play against the Predators on Saturday, it appears that he won't be sidelined as long as the Leafs originally feared. The 30-year-old blueliner has yet to record a point this season, tallying 12 hits and nine blocked shots through his first seven games. William Lagesson was recalled Friday and will likely fill a bottom-pairing role in McCabe's absence.